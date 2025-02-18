Left Menu

Miraculous Survival: Delta Air Lines Plane Crash at Toronto Airport

Delta Air Lines reported that 19 of the 21 passengers hospitalized after a plane crash in Toronto have been released. The remaining two have non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, which flipped the plane upon landing amid challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:35 IST
Miraculous Survival: Delta Air Lines Plane Crash at Toronto Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delta Air Lines announced on Tuesday that 19 out of 21 hospitalized passengers were discharged following a plane crash at Toronto airport. Only two passengers remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greater Toronto Airports CEO, Deborah Flint, commended safety checks after seeing the overturned aircraft. A Canadian Transportation Safety Board team is leading the investigation into the mishap of the CRJ900, operated by Delta's Endeavor Air, assisted by U.S. agencies.

Flight 4819's cause remains unknown. The plane, made by Bombardier with GE Aerospace engines, can seat 90 people. Tough weather conditions, including crosswinds and snow, were present during the 86-minute flight's landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025