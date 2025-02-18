Miraculous Survival: Delta Air Lines Plane Crash at Toronto Airport

Delta Air Lines announced on Tuesday that 19 out of 21 hospitalized passengers were discharged following a plane crash at Toronto airport. Only two passengers remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greater Toronto Airports CEO, Deborah Flint, commended safety checks after seeing the overturned aircraft. A Canadian Transportation Safety Board team is leading the investigation into the mishap of the CRJ900, operated by Delta's Endeavor Air, assisted by U.S. agencies.

Flight 4819's cause remains unknown. The plane, made by Bombardier with GE Aerospace engines, can seat 90 people. Tough weather conditions, including crosswinds and snow, were present during the 86-minute flight's landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)