Heroic Rescue: Gurugram Traffic Police Save Family from Car Fire

In a dramatic incident at Gurugram's Hero Honda Chowk flyover, a family of four narrowly escaped a car fire thanks to the swift actions of the city's traffic police. The incident occurred around 2:50 pm when Sunil Kumar's car ignited unexpectedly.

Sub Inspector Ved Prakash and Constable Rinku, present at the scene, acted immediately to assist the family in escaping the vehicle. Firefighters arrived promptly to manage the blaze, although the car was ultimately destroyed.

The scene was quickly cleared to avoid traffic disruptions, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson. The police's prompt intervention undoubtedly saved lives and maintained order on the busy roadway.

