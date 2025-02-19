Delhi's Electric Gramin Sewa: A New Era of Clean Mobility

The move towards sustainable transportation took a significant step forward on Tuesday with the registration of the first electric Gramin Sewa vehicle in Delhi's capital.

Gramin Sewa, initiated in 2011, has been critical to providing cheap transportation in rural and resettlement areas. The initiative to replace CNG vehicles with electric variants aims to curb pollution.

Chandu Chaurasia, President of the Gramin Sewa Union, celebrated the milestone and urged for further support through subsidies. The government mandates that the new vehicles adhere to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)