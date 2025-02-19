Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Ambitious Aviation Leap Unveiled by CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced a new civil aviation and MSME policy, featuring helipads every 45 km and airports every 150 km. Aviation grants were introduced to boost connectivity. New policies aim to foster industrial development and prepare for the 2028 Simhastha fair in Ujjain.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, revealed the state's ambitious civil aviation policy that includes constructing a 'pucca' helipad every 45 km and an airport every 150 km. The announcement was made during a dialogue with industrialists in Indore, setting the stage for the upcoming 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' in Bhopal.

The newly approved Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy-2025 seeks to enhance the state's connectivity. Under the policy, aviation companies will receive grants of Rs 7.50 lakh for new domestic flights and Rs 10 lakh for international routes, with tenders soon to be issued for helicopter services linking Indore, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned a new Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Policy, offering protection for investments exceeding Rs 2.50 crore. Plans for the metropolitan authority to promote industrial development in western Madhya Pradesh and preparations for the 2028 Simhastha fair were also unveiled.

