AI Boosts China's Market: Tech Stocks on the Rise
China's stock market saw gains driven by AI-related firms, while Hong Kong experienced profit-taking in tech stocks. The blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite Index rose moderately. Notably, Chinese tech stocks and AI shares led gains onshore, enhancing the case for investing in China's tech sector. Despite some declines, sentiment remains positive.
China's stock market experienced an uptick on Wednesday, primarily driven by gains in artificial intelligence-related companies that fueled positive market sentiment. In contrast, Hong Kong equities faced a decline as investors booked profits on some technology stocks. The blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 0.4% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.5%. Conversely, Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark saw a 0.3% drop.
Leading the charge were Chinese tech stocks and AI-related shares, which rose by 1.7% and 1.6% respectively. Analysts suggest that the improving outlook for Chinese stocks, especially in the tech sector, might attract long-term investors back into the market. Contributing factors include the emergence of AI startup DeepSeek and a high-profile meeting between President Xi Jinping and industry leaders.
Amidst this backdrop, the Hang Seng Index has surged 14% year-to-date, with the tech index up an impressive 27%, positioning the Hong Kong market as a top performer this year. Despite anticipated profit-taking, overall sentiment towards Chinese assets is becoming more positive, supporting the market rally. This week, Alibaba and Baidu faced declines of 1.2% and 2.8% respectively, while China's chip stocks saw significant gains, with SMIC reaching a record high.
