AI Boosts China's Market: Tech Stocks on the Rise

China's stock market experienced an uptick on Wednesday, primarily driven by gains in artificial intelligence-related companies that fueled positive market sentiment. In contrast, Hong Kong equities faced a decline as investors booked profits on some technology stocks. The blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 0.4% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.5%. Conversely, Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark saw a 0.3% drop.

Leading the charge were Chinese tech stocks and AI-related shares, which rose by 1.7% and 1.6% respectively. Analysts suggest that the improving outlook for Chinese stocks, especially in the tech sector, might attract long-term investors back into the market. Contributing factors include the emergence of AI startup DeepSeek and a high-profile meeting between President Xi Jinping and industry leaders.

Amidst this backdrop, the Hang Seng Index has surged 14% year-to-date, with the tech index up an impressive 27%, positioning the Hong Kong market as a top performer this year. Despite anticipated profit-taking, overall sentiment towards Chinese assets is becoming more positive, supporting the market rally. This week, Alibaba and Baidu faced declines of 1.2% and 2.8% respectively, while China's chip stocks saw significant gains, with SMIC reaching a record high.

