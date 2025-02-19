Tragic Car Crash Claims Two Lives, Injures Two in Mursan
A high-speed car crash in Mursan claimed the lives of Manjeet and Shivam, and injured two others. The victims were returning from a wedding in Hathras when their vehicle hit a tree. The injured were taken to the hospital for advanced treatment.
- Country:
- India
A devastating car accident occurred in the Mursan Police station area, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals, including a minor, and injuries to two others. The collision happened as the car, carrying four people, crashed into a tree.
The accident victims, identified as Manjeet, 17, and Shivam, 22, were returning from a wedding ceremony in Hathras. The mishap occurred around 2 a.m., according to Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur.
The car was en route to Mathura when it struck a tree near Darshana village at high speed. Manjeet and Shivam died on the spot, while the injured, Praveen and driver Ravi, were rushed to the district hospital before being referred to a medical center for further care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency in Kumbh Stampede Deaths
Police say 5 people were shot at an adult education centre in Sweden, extent of their injuries unclear, reports AP.
WHO Warns of Alarming Breast Cancer Deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2040 Without Urgent Action
Jorge Martín's Unexpected Setback: Preseason Crash and Injuries
Mysterious Tiger Deaths Prompt Urgent Investigation in Kerala