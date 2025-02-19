Tragic Car Crash Claims Two Lives, Injures Two in Mursan

A devastating car accident occurred in the Mursan Police station area, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals, including a minor, and injuries to two others. The collision happened as the car, carrying four people, crashed into a tree.

The accident victims, identified as Manjeet, 17, and Shivam, 22, were returning from a wedding ceremony in Hathras. The mishap occurred around 2 a.m., according to Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur.

The car was en route to Mathura when it struck a tree near Darshana village at high speed. Manjeet and Shivam died on the spot, while the injured, Praveen and driver Ravi, were rushed to the district hospital before being referred to a medical center for further care.

(With inputs from agencies.)