Left Menu

Tragic Car Crash Claims Two Lives, Injures Two in Mursan

A high-speed car crash in Mursan claimed the lives of Manjeet and Shivam, and injured two others. The victims were returning from a wedding in Hathras when their vehicle hit a tree. The injured were taken to the hospital for advanced treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:33 IST
Tragic Car Crash Claims Two Lives, Injures Two in Mursan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating car accident occurred in the Mursan Police station area, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals, including a minor, and injuries to two others. The collision happened as the car, carrying four people, crashed into a tree.

The accident victims, identified as Manjeet, 17, and Shivam, 22, were returning from a wedding ceremony in Hathras. The mishap occurred around 2 a.m., according to Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur.

The car was en route to Mathura when it struck a tree near Darshana village at high speed. Manjeet and Shivam died on the spot, while the injured, Praveen and driver Ravi, were rushed to the district hospital before being referred to a medical center for further care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025