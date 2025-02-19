Left Menu

Rajasthan Sets Ambitious Goals with 2025-26 Budget Plan

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari presented the 2025-26 Budget, highlighting a vision to build a USD 350 billion economy. Key initiatives include drinking water connections for 2 lakh new houses and the construction of nine greenfield expressways. The state government claims to have delivered 58% of manifesto promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:56 IST
In a landmark session, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari revealed the state's Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, showcasing a bold vision to transform Rajasthan into a USD 350 billion economy.

Kumari, who also oversees the finance portfolio, shared that the government has achieved 58 percent of its electoral promises and executed 73 percent of prior Budget commitments. Key initiatives include offering drinking water connections to 2 lakh new households, requiring an investment of Rs 400 crore, and constructing nine new greenfield expressways.

The assembly was attentive as Kumari commenced with income and expenditure forecasts. Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced that the government would address Opposition concerns, notably allegations of phone tapping by Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, after Zero Hour on February 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

