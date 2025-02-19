Trump's Tariffs: Implications for India's Economic Trajectory
Goldman Sachs reports Trump's tariff policies may impact India's GDP by 0.1 to 0.6 percentage points. Reciprocity-driven tariff hikes could elevate US tariffs on Indian imports by 6.5 to 11.5 points. India's GDP, closely tied to US demand, might see amplified effects if global tariffs are enacted.
A Goldman Sachs report highlights that President Trump's tariff policies could dent India's GDP by 0.1 to 0.6 percentage points. This analysis, concentrating on country and product-level reciprocity, underlines India's substantial exposure to US demand, potentially affecting its economic growth.
The report forecasts a spike in US tariffs on Indian imports by 6.5 percentage points if the Trump administration adjusts tariffs according to the differential rates with trading partners. Under a product-specific tariff regime, these rates could surge by 6.5 to 11.5 percentage points.
While non-tariff barriers introduce complexity in trade assessments, the primary focus remains on tariff impacts. Despite India's exports to the US composing just 2% of its GDP, higher US tariffs could significantly influence India's economy, both directly and through global trade networks.
India's trade dynamics have shifted, doubling its goods trade surplus with the US to $35 billion over a decade. Nonetheless, India's higher tariff rates, particularly in agriculture and textiles, fuel the ongoing trade tension. President Trump champions fairness and reciprocity in these proposed tariff adjustments.
