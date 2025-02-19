Zypp Electric's Ambitious 1 Lakh EV Deployment Plan with Indofast Energy

Zypp Electric has announced an ambitious plan to roll out 100,000 electric two-wheelers. In collaboration with Indofast Energy, a joint venture between IndianOil and SUN Mobility, this deployment is expected to occur over the next 12 to 18 months. The initiative marks a significant step forward in India's electric mobility landscape.

Currently, Zypp Electric operates over 10,000 electric vehicles, supported by Indofast Energy's extensive battery swapping infrastructure. The upcoming fleet will target India's top urban centers, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, to enhance service efficiency for both delivery partners and enterprises.

This partnership will leverage Indofast Energy's comprehensive battery-swapping network, providing riders with unlimited range and minimal downtime. The effort represents a notable push toward creating a sustainable and clean future in India's logistics sector.

