Left Menu

Google Settles Italian Tax Evasion Probe with €326 Million Agreement

Italian prosecutors are dropping a tax evasion investigation against Google after the company agreed to a €326 million settlement. The probe, focused on advertising revenue, covered the years 2015 to 2019. This comes after another settlement in France over similar allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:52 IST
Google Settles Italian Tax Evasion Probe with €326 Million Agreement
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian prosecutors announced on Wednesday their intention to drop a tax evasion investigation against Google after the tech conglomerate consented to a settlement of 326 million Euros (USD 340 million).

The Milan-based investigation, which scrutinized Google's tax practices between 2015 and 2019, concentrated on the revenue generated from advertising sales. The prosecutors alleged that Google's operations benefited from technological infrastructure situated within Italy.

While Google did not provide immediate commentary on the development, it's notable that the company had previously paid USD 1 billion to French authorities to resolve a similar dispute over accusations of tax malfeasance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025