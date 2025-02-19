Google Settles Italian Tax Evasion Probe with €326 Million Agreement
Italian prosecutors are dropping a tax evasion investigation against Google after the company agreed to a €326 million settlement. The probe, focused on advertising revenue, covered the years 2015 to 2019. This comes after another settlement in France over similar allegations.
Italian prosecutors announced on Wednesday their intention to drop a tax evasion investigation against Google after the tech conglomerate consented to a settlement of 326 million Euros (USD 340 million).
The Milan-based investigation, which scrutinized Google's tax practices between 2015 and 2019, concentrated on the revenue generated from advertising sales. The prosecutors alleged that Google's operations benefited from technological infrastructure situated within Italy.
While Google did not provide immediate commentary on the development, it's notable that the company had previously paid USD 1 billion to French authorities to resolve a similar dispute over accusations of tax malfeasance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
