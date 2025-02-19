Left Menu

Cox & Kings Revamps India Presence with Major Franchise Expansion

Cox & Kings, under new ownership by Wilson & Hughes, announced the launch of 10 new franchises in India. The brand aims to establish 300 franchises globally in two years, catering to rising travel demand. This strategic expansion includes offering personalized travel services backed by advanced technology.

Updated: 19-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:10 IST
Cox & Kings, recently acquired by Wilson & Hughes through insolvency proceedings, is set on expanding its footprint in India. The renowned travel brand has announced the inauguration of 10 new franchises in key Indian cities, targeting a market driven by both entrepreneurs and travel enthusiasts.

Detailed plans reveal Cox & Kings' intention to establish 300 franchises, preferred agents, and holiday clubs across both India and international markets within the next two years. This move is aligned with the growing demand for outbound, domestic, and inbound travel and aims to offer tailor-made travel services backed by expert consultation and cutting-edge technology.

Karan Agarwal, Director at Cox & Kings, emphasized the company's dedication to enhancing the travel experience for modern globe-trotters. The Indian travel sector is booming, with outbound travel predicted to surpass 50 million by 2030, fueled by interest in international destinations including Europe and North America. Additionally, domestic travel sees a surge in major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

