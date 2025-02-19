RSWM Limited Pioneers Sustainable Practices at Bharat Tex 2025

RSWM Limited has been recognized as the 1st Runner-Up in the 'Innovative Water Management and Conservation' category at the prestigious CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25. This accolade, bestowed during Bharat Tex 2025, acknowledges the company's groundbreaking efforts in water sustainability within the textile industry.

Over the past three years, RSWM has allocated Rs. 84 crore to enhance water management technologies across its facilities. The introduction of Zero Liquid Discharge systems, advanced dyeing machinery, and energy-efficient processes exemplify its commitment to reducing water usage and waste.

During Bharat Tex 2025, RSWM showcased its eco-innovations under the 'Panchtatva' theme. Their sustainable, high-tech textiles attracted widespread admiration, reinforcing RSWM's status as a leader in environmentally conscious textile production.

(With inputs from agencies.)