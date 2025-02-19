Left Menu

Kochi's Investment Extravaganza: Global Leaders Converge at IKGS 2025

Kochi will host the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The event seeks to attract foreign and domestic investments, featuring 3,000 delegates, including Union Ministers and global leaders, and 29 sessions highlighting Kerala's industrial successes and future opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:01 IST
Kochi is set to host the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the two-day event aimed at drawing foreign and domestic investments.

The summit will see participation from Union Ministers and international dignitaries, including UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touk Al Marri and prominent industrialist M A Yusuf Ali. A total of 3,000 delegates are expected to attend.

Additionally, IKGS 2025 will feature 29 special sessions, a vibrant exhibition of Kerala's traditional industries, and explore investment opportunities from six countries through focused sessions. Ambassadors from 24 countries are also anticipated to be present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

