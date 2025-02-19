Chill in U.S. Homebuilding: Impact of Weather, Tariffs, and Rates

January witnessed a sharp decline in U.S. single-family homebuilding, affected by snowstorms and freezing temperatures. Although some recovery is predicted, rising tariffs and higher mortgage rates are expected to limit a full rebound for the construction industry, aligning with previous weather-related economic slowdowns.

Builders are pressured by protectionist policies from President Donald Trump, which could escalate construction costs and impose challenges amid a shortage of homes. The Commerce Department noted that housing starts dropped 8.4% last month, predominantly affecting the Northeast, Midwest, and South, while housing surged in the West.

Despite high demand, the combination of increased borrowing costs and tariffs on essential materials like lumber constrain new constructions. The real estate sector faces disruptions, as builders confront tariffs, high mortgage rates, and fear of deportations affecting the workforce, complicating the housing market further.

(With inputs from agencies.)