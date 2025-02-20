HIAS Faces Uncertainty Amid US Funding Cuts
HIAS, a Jewish American organization long supported by U.S. government funding, is drastically reducing operations due to President Donald Trump's order halting refugee admissions and foreign aid. With a significant portion of its budget impacted, HIAS plans to restructure, focusing on private funding and legal advocacy.
HIAS, a major Jewish American humanitarian organization, is facing significant operational cutbacks after an executive order from President Donald Trump halted refugee admissions and foreign aid. This order, part of Trump's 'America First' agenda, has thrown many groups relying on U.S. support into disarray.
Mark Hetfield, President of HIAS, described the resulting confusion as 'complete chaos,' citing a lack of communication from U.S. officials. Established in 1903, the organization has long aided refugees globally, including legal protections and mental health services, but now finds its operations and funding severely compromised.
HIAS, whose $200 million annual budget was heavily dependent on U.S. federal funding, is now pivoting to private funding. This shift will likely result in a leaner organization, predominantly focused on legal services and advocacy for vulnerable groups, such as torture survivors and LGBTQ refugees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
