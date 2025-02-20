Left Menu

HIAS Faces Uncertainty Amid US Funding Cuts

HIAS, a Jewish American organization long supported by U.S. government funding, is drastically reducing operations due to President Donald Trump's order halting refugee admissions and foreign aid. With a significant portion of its budget impacted, HIAS plans to restructure, focusing on private funding and legal advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:07 IST
HIAS Faces Uncertainty Amid US Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

HIAS, a major Jewish American humanitarian organization, is facing significant operational cutbacks after an executive order from President Donald Trump halted refugee admissions and foreign aid. This order, part of Trump's 'America First' agenda, has thrown many groups relying on U.S. support into disarray.

Mark Hetfield, President of HIAS, described the resulting confusion as 'complete chaos,' citing a lack of communication from U.S. officials. Established in 1903, the organization has long aided refugees globally, including legal protections and mental health services, but now finds its operations and funding severely compromised.

HIAS, whose $200 million annual budget was heavily dependent on U.S. federal funding, is now pivoting to private funding. This shift will likely result in a leaner organization, predominantly focused on legal services and advocacy for vulnerable groups, such as torture survivors and LGBTQ refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025