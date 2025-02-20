Left Menu

Tripura CM Advocates for Vande Bharat Connectivity

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to start a Vande Bharat train service between Agartala and Guwahati. Besides, he discussed various railway projects aimed at boosting the region’s connectivity. Saha also conferred with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tripura's educational advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:03 IST
Tripura CM Advocates for Vande Bharat Connectivity
Manik Saha Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent move to enhance regional connectivity, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has approached Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the introduction of a Vande Bharat train service linking Agartala and Guwahati. The meeting in New Delhi also explored other railway development projects in the northeastern state.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted the necessity of various rail services, including a local train between Dharmanagar and Sabroom, and new track developments between Jirania and Bodhjungnagar. He also advocated for a Kishan Rail between Agartala and Guwahati to boost mobility and support local economies.

In addition to railway initiatives, Saha met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss educational progress in Tripura. They deliberated on the development of Vidya Jyoti Schools, and the upgradation of Women's College and Tripura Institute of Technology into universities, aiming for better educational facilities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025