Tripura CM Advocates for Vande Bharat Connectivity

In a recent move to enhance regional connectivity, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has approached Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the introduction of a Vande Bharat train service linking Agartala and Guwahati. The meeting in New Delhi also explored other railway development projects in the northeastern state.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted the necessity of various rail services, including a local train between Dharmanagar and Sabroom, and new track developments between Jirania and Bodhjungnagar. He also advocated for a Kishan Rail between Agartala and Guwahati to boost mobility and support local economies.

In addition to railway initiatives, Saha met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss educational progress in Tripura. They deliberated on the development of Vidya Jyoti Schools, and the upgradation of Women's College and Tripura Institute of Technology into universities, aiming for better educational facilities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)