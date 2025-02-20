Adani Group Achieves Record-Breaking EBITDA Growth, Eyes Major Infrastructure Expansion

Adani Group, India's leading infrastructure corporation, announced a record-breaking trailing-twelve-month EBITDA of Rs86,789 crore for Q3FY25, marking a 10.1% year-over-year increase. The group revealed plans for a major capital expenditure phase to expand its infrastructure footprint significantly, echoing its growth phase from FY20 to FY22.

Key infrastructure areas, including utilities, transport, and ventures under Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), drove 84% of the total EBITDA, emphasizing the group's commitment to strengthening India's infrastructure network. The Adani portfolio saw a 17.2% yearly increase to Rs22,823 crore in its Q3FY25 EBITDA, and Rs72,795 crore on a TTM basis, reflecting a 10% rise from the previous year.

The company revealed a robust financial standing with a cash balance of Rs53,024 crore as of September 30, 2024, ensuring liquidity for its debt obligations for at least a year. Notably, Adani's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains stable at 2.46x. AEL, a core growth driver, reported a 15.6% YoY EBITDA increase to Rs4,243 crore, bolstered by a successful Rs4,200 crore QIP fundraising for infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)