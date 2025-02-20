Freudenberg Gala Expands Production in Gujarat to Meet Global Demand

Freudenberg Gala Household Products (FGHP) has taken a significant step by expanding its production and office facilities in Adas, Gujarat, India. The new premises bolster the company's capacity to cater to the growing demand for innovative household cleaning solutions both nationally and internationally.

The expansion introduces a sprawling 3,086 square meters of production space, dedicated primarily to manufacturing spin mop floor cleaning products and foot pedals. These products, marketed under India's leading cleaning brand Gala, will also support the U.S. market with crucial components for O-Cedar products. This development boosts production capacity to over one million spin mops and five million foot pedals annually, adding to an existing output of 20 million brooms and brushes.

Jatin Gala, General Manager India at FGHP, emphasized that this expansion enhances production capabilities and efficiency, vital to address increasing domestic demand and global supply needs. Karin Overbeck, CEO of Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions, noted that the joint venture with FGHP has witnessed a tenfold increase in net sales and foretold further growth, underscoring FGHP's market leadership in India. The upgraded site upholds its commitment to quality and sustainability with advanced manufacturing equipment and new office facilities, continuing its pivotal role in FGHP's success.

