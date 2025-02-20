Left Menu

Freudenberg Gala Expands Production in Gujarat to Meet Global Demand

Freudenberg Gala Household Products (FGHP) has expanded its facilities in Adas, Gujarat, enhancing its capacity to produce spin mop and pedal products. This expansion is set to meet rising domestic and international demand for innovative cleaning solutions, reinforcing FGHP's strategic position in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adas (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:52 IST
Freudenberg Gala Expands Production in Gujarat to Meet Global Demand
Freudenberg Gala Household Products expands production in Adas to serve local and overseas markets. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Freudenberg Gala Household Products (FGHP) has taken a significant step by expanding its production and office facilities in Adas, Gujarat, India. The new premises bolster the company's capacity to cater to the growing demand for innovative household cleaning solutions both nationally and internationally.

The expansion introduces a sprawling 3,086 square meters of production space, dedicated primarily to manufacturing spin mop floor cleaning products and foot pedals. These products, marketed under India's leading cleaning brand Gala, will also support the U.S. market with crucial components for O-Cedar products. This development boosts production capacity to over one million spin mops and five million foot pedals annually, adding to an existing output of 20 million brooms and brushes.

Jatin Gala, General Manager India at FGHP, emphasized that this expansion enhances production capabilities and efficiency, vital to address increasing domestic demand and global supply needs. Karin Overbeck, CEO of Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions, noted that the joint venture with FGHP has witnessed a tenfold increase in net sales and foretold further growth, underscoring FGHP's market leadership in India. The upgraded site upholds its commitment to quality and sustainability with advanced manufacturing equipment and new office facilities, continuing its pivotal role in FGHP's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025