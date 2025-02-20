Left Menu

Congress Calls for Financial Market Overhaul and Tech Focus

The Congress emphasizes the necessity of professional regulation in financial markets, urging a comprehensive overhaul of SEBI. Concern arises over over-financialisation potentially harming the economy as investors move into equities without proper valuation understanding. The call for focus on global technology ecosystems to benefit India remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has emphasized the urgent need for a professional regulatory framework for India's financial markets, advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This call to action is aimed at curbing the potential negative impact of over-financialisation on the nation's economy.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted concerns raised by Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Kotak warned that investors transitioning their savings into equities without a proper understanding of valuations could harm the economy.

India's stock market capitalization now exceeds 140 percent of its GDP, representing significant financial sector profitability. The Congress also stressed that the sector requires closer scrutiny and proposed a heightened focus on establishing global technology ecosystems to support India's growth and carve out industry niches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

