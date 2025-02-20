India's 'Make in India': A Praised Path to Defence Independence & Global Collaboration

Maggie Feldman-Piltch, the Founder and Managing Director of Unicorn Strategies, has praised India's 'Make In India' initiative, specifically for its potential to revolutionize defence production and enhance ties with the United States.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Feldman-Piltch emphasized that the initiative aligns with global defence trends, particularly those seen in Europe. She noted that India, despite being the world's largest democracy and top defence equipment importer in 2023, needs to boost its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

The push towards Indigenous defence production in India mirrors similar efforts in the US and Europe, where countries are striving to balance self-reliance while maintaining strong democratic alliances. Feldman-Piltch highlighted that India can learn from transatlantic security cooperation experiences.

She stressed the significance of the ongoing dialogue and cooperation between India and the US Departments of Defence, which have historically been productive. This deepening relationship is evident through joint military exercises and agreements like BECA.

Feldman-Piltch proposed expanding 'mill-mill engagement' to strengthen US-India defence ties further. She compared military exchanges to student exchange programs and suggested extending collaborations to civilian security, law enforcement, and intelligence domains.

These efforts, she said, have laid a foundation of trust and interoperability, paving the way for even greater cooperation between the two nations.

