Strengthening Ties: India's 'Make In India' Defence Boost and Its US Connection

Maggie Feldman-Piltch, Founder and Managing Director of Unicorn Strategies, commended India's 'Make In India' defense initiative, highlighting its growing partnership with the United States. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, she emphasized the vital lessons India can learn from transatlantic security cooperation and underscored the importance of international alliances in enhancing India's defense technology landscape.

In her discussion with ANI, Feldman-Piltch remarked that the 'Make In India' initiative aligns with global trends, particularly those in Europe, where balancing defense production is a pressing topic. Despite being the world's largest democracy and leading importer of defense equipment in 2023, India still lags in defense manufacturing, she noted. Maintaining self-reliance while honoring alliances presents a complex challenge, she added.

Feldman-Piltch drew parallels between India's indigenous defense manufacturing efforts and similar initiatives in the US and Europe. She expressed optimism, citing opportunities within the ongoing India-US negotiations, including joint military exercises and agreements like BECA. She advocated for enhanced military engagements and wider collaborations across civilian security and intelligence sectors, building institutional trust and fostering interoperability.

(With inputs from agencies.)