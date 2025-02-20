LPU's Record-Breaking Placement Season: A Gateway to Global Success

In a remarkable start to 2025, Lovely Professional University (LPU) is making headlines with an extraordinary placement record. Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy, a final-year B.Tech student specialized in Robotics and Automation, secured a staggering package of 1.03 crore with a leading AI robotics firm. This achievement underscores LPU's strong presence in the recruitment arena.

This year, LPU students have been offered a total of 7,361 placements across various B.Tech disciplines, with prestigious companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Nutanix, Microsoft, CISCO, PayPal, and Amazon recruiting aggressively. Notably, over 1,700 students received offers with packages ranging from Rs 10 LPA to Rs 1 Crore, while the average package from top MNCs reached Rs 16 LPA, reflecting the institution's high demand in the global job market.

Prominent names in tech and commerce, including Accenture, Capgemini, and TCS, led recruitment. Core disciplines like Robotics and Automation, Electronics, and Communication Engineering saw significant placements, indicating industry leaders' preference for LPU graduates. Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder Chancellor, highlighted LPU's innovative approach and industry relevance, attributing the successful placements to the university's robust curriculum and global connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)