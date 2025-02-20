Left Menu

Govt Extends Chief Economic Adviser's Tenure Amid Economic Projections

The central government has extended Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran’s term by two years, until March 31, 2027. Appointed in January 2022, Nageswaran has a rich background in academia and advisory roles. Recently, his team submitted the Economic Survey 2024-25 highlighting key economic projections.

Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has decided to extend the tenure of Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran by two more years, with his term now set to last until March 31, 2027. An official order confirming this extension was issued on February 20.

V Anantha Nageswaran, who assumed the role of Chief Economic Adviser on January 28, 2022, brings a wealth of experience as a writer, author, teacher, and consultant. His academic credentials include teaching at prestigious business schools and institutes in India and Singapore, serving as Dean at the IFMR Graduate School of Business, and acting as a Visiting Professor at Krea University.

Nageswaran's extension follows the tabling of the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament, a document crafted under his guidance. The survey projects economic growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for the fiscal year 2025-26. It underscores the necessity for India to attain 8% annual growth to reach its developmental goals by 2047, India's centenary year of Independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

