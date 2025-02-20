Left Menu

Practus Earns Fourth Consecutive 'Great Place to Work' Certification

Practus, a renowned business consulting firm, celebrates its fourth successive Great Place to Work certification. This achievement underscores its people-centric values, fostering innovation and empowerment. With strong professional development initiatives, Practus enhances its reputation as a top employer in the consulting sector, reflecting its commitment to measurable ROI and long-term success.

Practus, a notable business consulting firm, has proudly secured its fourth consecutive certification as a 'Great Place to Work.' This accolade highlights the company's steadfast commitment to cultivating a workplace environment where employees thrive, collaborate effectively, and spearhead innovation.

The recognition, achieved for the fourth year running, attests to Practus' dedication to establishing a setting that empowers talent, promotes professional growth, and nurtures a robust sense of purpose—solidifying its stature as a premier employer in the consulting industry.

Deepak Narayanan, Founder & CEO, emphasized the significance of this achievement, noting, "Being recognized for four consecutive years underscores our strong people-first culture. Our success is intrinsically linked to our team's well-being and growth." Chief People Officer Aditi Nair remarked that the consistent recognition reflects the firm's commitment to a workplace where everyone thrives, a testimony to the team's collaborative spirit.

