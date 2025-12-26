Left Menu

J P Nadda reviews progress and initiatives of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, today reviewed the progress and initiatives of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), in the presence of Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals (DoCP) and holding additional charge as Secretary, MoHFW.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda today reviewed the progress and initiatives of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) in the presence of Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DoCP), who also holds the additional charge as Secretary, MoHFW. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Nadda appreciated IPC's sustained efforts in strengthening pharmacopoeial standards and pharmacovigilance activities, which contribute to the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat, promoting self-reliance, scientific excellence, and robust healthcare standards.

During the review, JP Nadda commended IPC for its pivotal role in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines, thereby protecting public health. He noted that the Indian Pharmacopoeia remains a critical scientific and regulatory reference, ensuring uniform standards of medicines across the country. The Minister highlighted that "the Indian Pharmacopoeia is now recognised in 19 countries, reflecting growing international confidence in India's regulatory and scientific capabilities." He observed that "this recognition strengthens India's position as the Pharmacy of the World and underscores the credibility of Indian pharmacopoeial standards globally."

In addition to this, the 10th edition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 is scheduled to be launched by the Union Health Minister in the first week of January 2026. In the meeting, Shri Nadda emphasised IPC's crucial role in implementing the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) to monitor adverse drug reactions and ensure patient safety and appreciated its efforts to strengthen reporting systems and build capacity among healthcare professionals. He also lauded IPC's contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat through strengthening indigenous scientific expertise and regulatory standards while supporting global public health.

The Minister encouraged IPC to continue to focus on innovation, digitalisation, and global harmonisation of standards, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, to ensure universal access to safe, high-quality medicines. The details of the activities were presented by Dr V Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director (IPC) and he further reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen pharmacopoeial and pharmacovigilance standards further, enhancing international collaboration and contributing to national and global health objectives.

Harsh Mangla, Joint Secretary, MoHFW and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

