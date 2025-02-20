Noida International Airport Boosts Connectivity with Haryana

Noida International Airport has entered into an agreement with the Haryana Department of State Transport to facilitate bus services connecting the airport with key cities across the state.

This initiative ensures efficient and direct passenger access from cities such as Palwal, Faridabad, and Ambala, enhancing the airport's commitment to seamless travel. Officials emphasized the importance of integrating air and road transport, with the airport's development as a regional hub increasingly focusing on enhanced connectivity.

The airport, initially able to support 12 million passengers annually, plans to expand its capacity to 70 million by the fourth phase, cementing its status as a pivotal transport hub in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)