Left Menu

Noida International Airport Boosts Connectivity with Haryana

Noida International Airport has partnered with Haryana's Department of State Transport to provide direct bus connectivity from major cities across Haryana. This collaboration aims to enhance regional connectivity and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers, aligning with the airport's development as a major regional hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:36 IST
Noida International Airport Boosts Connectivity with Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noida International Airport has entered into an agreement with the Haryana Department of State Transport to facilitate bus services connecting the airport with key cities across the state.

This initiative ensures efficient and direct passenger access from cities such as Palwal, Faridabad, and Ambala, enhancing the airport's commitment to seamless travel. Officials emphasized the importance of integrating air and road transport, with the airport's development as a regional hub increasingly focusing on enhanced connectivity.

The airport, initially able to support 12 million passengers annually, plans to expand its capacity to 70 million by the fourth phase, cementing its status as a pivotal transport hub in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025