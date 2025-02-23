State Bank of India Aims for Net-Zero by 2055

The State Bank of India is eyeing an ambitious environmental milestone, as its Chairman C S Setty announced the goal to achieve Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2055. This announcement comes as part of a broader push towards sustainability practices within the banking sector.

The disclosure was made at the SBI Green Marathon Season 5 event in Mumbai, with over 10,000 participants showing their support by taking part in different racing categories. These ranged from 5km to 21km, underscoring the widespread enthusiasm for fitness and sustainability.

Further marathons are scheduled across India in cities like Vizag, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, aimed at promoting environmental consciousness. Notable athletes like Vinod Kumar Sharma and Barun Kumar were present to lend their support to the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)