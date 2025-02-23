Mizoram Governor Urges Swift Action on NH-306 Repairs Amidst Social Challenges

Mizoram Governor, General (Retired) Vijay Kumar Singh, has pressed a government-owned construction firm to hasten the widening of NH-306, a critical highway connecting the state to Assam, following substantial damage caused by monsoon. Protests by truckers underscored the urgency for repairs.

Singh, during his visit to Kolasib district, expressed discontent over the slow pace of repair works, stressing that delays are impacting the public. With numerous compensation and forest clearance issues resolved, he urged the NHIDCL to quicken efforts during the short favorable working season.

Addressing other issues, Singh highlighted the rising drug abuse among youths and the need for effective crackdowns and welfare schemes. He advocated for enhanced agricultural marketing and long-term strategies to tackle 'jhum' cultivation, calling on experts to support local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)