Crisis Averted: American Airlines' Bomb Threat Drama
An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi made an emergency landing in Rome due to a bomb threat. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with around 200 passengers aboard, received the threat over the Caspian Sea. Officials later deemed the threat unfounded. American Airlines has yet to comment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:21 IST
An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi made an emergency landing in Italy following an onboard bomb threat, sources reported Sunday.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with roughly 200 passengers, was diverted to Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport at around 16:20 GMT after a threat was received over the Caspian Sea.
According to ABC News and other sources, the threat, received via email, was eventually dismissed as unfounded. American Airlines has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
