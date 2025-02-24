Sky Alert: American Airlines Faces 'Non-Credible' Threat En Route to Delhi

An American Airlines flight bound from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome on Sunday following a security concern, which was subsequently deemed 'non-credible,' according to the airline. The flight landed safely in Rome and is scheduled for departure to Delhi on Monday.

Departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport, American Airlines flight 292 was en route to Indira Gandhi International Airport when the security alert led to the diversion. In a statement, the airline acknowledged 'a possible security concern' prompted the unexpected landing.

Law enforcement in Rome conducted an inspection and cleared the aircraft for re-departure. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying around 200 passengers, landed at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport at approximately 16:20 GMT. An email bomb threat, deemed unfounded, had triggered the diversion while the plane was over the Caspian Sea.

