Bhopal Hosts Landmark Global Investors Summit 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal on Monday. The two-day event will highlight the state's vast investment opportunities, positioning Bhopal as India's premier investment hub.

The summit, marking a significant moment for Madhya Pradesh, will witness the unveiling of over 18 new state policies related to various sectors, including industries, food, MSME, semiconductors, and tourism. Modi will address a diverse group of investors, NRIs, and startup representatives from across the globe.

With participation from over 25,000 registrants and representatives from more than 50 countries, the summit has drawn significant interest. Prominent industrialists such as Kumar Mangalam Birla and Gautam Adani will be present. The event will spotlight sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, and urban development, solidifying Madhya Pradesh's status as an industry hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)