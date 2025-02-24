Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Opens Gateway to Assam's Future at Business Summit Insight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an exhibition in Assam that accentuates the state's traditional industries and future prospects. This event precedes the 'Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', highlighting the state's potential and welcoming international business interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:09 IST
In a ceremony on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an exhibition that celebrates Assam's rich heritage and burgeoning potential, leading into the 'Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025.'

Narendra Modi toured the exhibition, engaged with numerous delegates, and explored various stalls that highlighted advancements in Assam's infrastructure, skill development, and semiconductor sectors among others.

The summit is expected to gain global attention with Modi's inaugural address, followed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech. The event will see participation from dignitaries across over 60 nations and may finalize investment deals worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

