Delta Flight Returns Safely Amid Smoky Haze

A Delta Air Lines flight en route to Columbia, South Carolina, was forced to return to Atlanta just after takeoff on Monday. Crew members reported a smoky haze in the cockpit, leading to an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, confirmed federal officials.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration statement, Delta Flight 876 safely returned to the airport after the crew alerted of possible smoke in the flight deck. This incident comes in the wake of a Delta plane crash-landing in Toronto last week, injuring 21 passengers, and a similar incident on Saturday involving smoke detection on board a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.

The Atlanta flight carried 94 passengers on the Boeing 717 aircraft, which was met by emergency services on arrival. Passengers exited via emergency slides, with two customers receiving attention from EMTs. Delta issued an apology to passengers, reiterating their commitment to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)