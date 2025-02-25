Tragic Highway Collision Near Rajkot: Six Killed, Including Child

In a devastating turn of events, six individuals, including a child and two women, lost their lives in a fatal collision on a national highway near Rajkot. The accident occurred when a truck, moving in the wrong direction, smashed into an auto-rickshaw, as reported by local police authorities on Tuesday evening.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver severely injured. He is currently receiving medical treatment, officials confirmed. The incident has resulted in a significant traffic jam as authorities work to clear the wreckage using cranes.

Assistant Commissioner of Police RS Baria detailed that the deceased were among those traveling in the ill-fated auto-rickshaw, which was crushed under the weight of the truck near Maliyasan village on the highway that connects Rajkot to Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)