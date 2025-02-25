Tragic Highway Collision Near Rajkot: Six Killed, Including Child
A tragic accident occurred near Rajkot when a truck, driving on the wrong side, collided with an auto-rickshaw, leaving six dead, including a child and two women. The truck driver fled the scene, causing a massive traffic jam. The auto-rickshaw driver survived with serious injuries.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating turn of events, six individuals, including a child and two women, lost their lives in a fatal collision on a national highway near Rajkot. The accident occurred when a truck, moving in the wrong direction, smashed into an auto-rickshaw, as reported by local police authorities on Tuesday evening.
The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver severely injured. He is currently receiving medical treatment, officials confirmed. The incident has resulted in a significant traffic jam as authorities work to clear the wreckage using cranes.
Assistant Commissioner of Police RS Baria detailed that the deceased were among those traveling in the ill-fated auto-rickshaw, which was crushed under the weight of the truck near Maliyasan village on the highway that connects Rajkot to Ahmedabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Road Safety Dilemma: Addressing Negligence and Mobile Distractions
Himachal's Road to Safety: Major Investments in Road Safety Equipment and Systems
Chhattisgarh's Road Safety Crisis: Urgent Measures Implemented
Rajasthan Government Tightens Road Safety After Tragic LPG Tanker Accident
HRCP Urges Sindh Government to Tackle Road Safety Crisis in Karachi