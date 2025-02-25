Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Near Rajkot: Six Killed, Including Child

A tragic accident occurred near Rajkot when a truck, driving on the wrong side, collided with an auto-rickshaw, leaving six dead, including a child and two women. The truck driver fled the scene, causing a massive traffic jam. The auto-rickshaw driver survived with serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:22 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Near Rajkot: Six Killed, Including Child
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, six individuals, including a child and two women, lost their lives in a fatal collision on a national highway near Rajkot. The accident occurred when a truck, moving in the wrong direction, smashed into an auto-rickshaw, as reported by local police authorities on Tuesday evening.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver severely injured. He is currently receiving medical treatment, officials confirmed. The incident has resulted in a significant traffic jam as authorities work to clear the wreckage using cranes.

Assistant Commissioner of Police RS Baria detailed that the deceased were among those traveling in the ill-fated auto-rickshaw, which was crushed under the weight of the truck near Maliyasan village on the highway that connects Rajkot to Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025