Foreign Diplomats Eye Assam for Investment Opportunities

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that foreign diplomats attending the Advantage Assam summit are interested in investing in AI and electric vehicles. Meetings with EU and Italian ambassadors highlighted shared interests in IT, energy, and waste management, indicating potential sustainable growth and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:12 IST
Investment
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign diplomats expressed keen interest in investing in Assam during the ongoing Advantage Assam business summit. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted potential investments in AI and electric vehicles.

Diplomats from various countries, including leaders from the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, discussed establishing AI and EV companies in the region. The discussions also involved the European Union's ambassador and the Italian ambassador, focusing on key investment opportunities.

With promising discussions on shared interests in IT, energy, and waste management, these talks indicate a robust potential for sustainable growth and international collaboration in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

