Andhra Pradesh's Remarkable Growth Under TDP Leadership

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a projected growth rate of 13% for the state in the fiscal year 2024-25 under the TDP government, a significant rise from the previous year's 8.6% under YSRCP. The state's GSDP grew by Rs 62,000 crore under Naidu's leadership.

Addressing the Assembly, Naidu emphasized the progress made with metro rail projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, valued at Rs 11,479 crore and Rs 11,009 crore respectively. He reiterated the NDA alliance's commitment to these projects, which include the TDP, BJP, and Janasena parties.

The government aims for a 15% annual growth rate and strives for social equity through its Public Private People Partnership model. Job creation and numerous infrastructure projects, such as the Polavaram Project, are integral to the state's vision for future development.

