Left Menu

Wall Street Stumbles Amid Rising Inflation Fears and Trade Tensions

Wall Street indexes dropped to a one-month low amid concerns over consumer confidence and U.S. trade controls on Beijing. Slumping consumer mood and rising inflation expectations fueled market volatility. Sectors like consumer staples and healthcare showed resilience, while technology faced scrutiny over AI spending and export restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:16 IST
Wall Street Stumbles Amid Rising Inflation Fears and Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a downturn, touching a one-month low on Tuesday. The decline followed fresh economic data showing a deteriorating consumer mood and fears over tighter U.S. trade controls with Beijing.

The Conference Board reported a significant drop in consumer confidence, the steepest in three and a half years, with inflation expectations escalating amid tariff concerns. Investors shifted towards Treasury bonds, affecting yields and benefiting real estate stocks.

Sectors like consumer staples and healthcare gained despite the economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, tech companies faced scrutiny, especially Nvidia, amid talks of further restrictions. Interest-rate futures suggest the Fed may hold rates steady. Key indices, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, reported losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025