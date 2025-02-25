Wall Street Stumbles Amid Rising Inflation Fears and Trade Tensions

Wall Street experienced a downturn, touching a one-month low on Tuesday. The decline followed fresh economic data showing a deteriorating consumer mood and fears over tighter U.S. trade controls with Beijing.

The Conference Board reported a significant drop in consumer confidence, the steepest in three and a half years, with inflation expectations escalating amid tariff concerns. Investors shifted towards Treasury bonds, affecting yields and benefiting real estate stocks.

Sectors like consumer staples and healthcare gained despite the economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, tech companies faced scrutiny, especially Nvidia, amid talks of further restrictions. Interest-rate futures suggest the Fed may hold rates steady. Key indices, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, reported losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)