Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0: A Massive Investment Boost for the Northeastern State

Over Rs 10,785 crore in investment proposals were signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025. Key agreements include setting up a data center, a super specialty hospital, and a hydrogen plant. Significant contributions from domestic and international firms underscore Assam's growing economic potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:13 IST
Advantage Assam 2.0: A Massive Investment Boost for the Northeastern State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the concluding day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit 2025, investment proposals totaling Rs 10,785 crore were signed with companies spanning various sectors. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the landmark deals on Wednesday.

Among the major agreements is a Rs 3,000 crore MoU with Virinchi Limited for a data center, while Virinchi Healthcare Private Limited signed a Rs 200 crore pact for a 500-bed super specialty hospital. Notably, Star Cements Ltd will invest Rs 3,200 crore in establishing a cement clinker and grinding plant through its subsidiary.

The summit also witnessed international participation, with a collaboration agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Other international MoUs were signed with Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and Japanese companies for skill training. Collectively, investments from giants like Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, and Tatas approached Rs 2 lakh crore, signaling a major economic boost for Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025