Advantage Assam 2.0: A Massive Investment Boost for the Northeastern State

On the concluding day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit 2025, investment proposals totaling Rs 10,785 crore were signed with companies spanning various sectors. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the landmark deals on Wednesday.

Among the major agreements is a Rs 3,000 crore MoU with Virinchi Limited for a data center, while Virinchi Healthcare Private Limited signed a Rs 200 crore pact for a 500-bed super specialty hospital. Notably, Star Cements Ltd will invest Rs 3,200 crore in establishing a cement clinker and grinding plant through its subsidiary.

The summit also witnessed international participation, with a collaboration agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Other international MoUs were signed with Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and Japanese companies for skill training. Collectively, investments from giants like Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, and Tatas approached Rs 2 lakh crore, signaling a major economic boost for Assam.

