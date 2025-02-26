Mindteck Appoints Babu Ramanathan as SVP of Global Delivery

Mindteck (India) Ltd has appointed Babu Ramanathan as its new Senior Vice President of Global Delivery, bringing in 30 years of experience in IT leadership and strategic advising.

Babu's background, encompassing roles at Wipro, Tesco, and other giants, includes specialization in cost optimization, business consulting, and digitization technologies like AI and ML. Before joining Mindteck, he founded SimpliGrow IT Solutions and led its growth and innovation strategies.

Mindteck's CEO Anand Balakrishnan expressed enthusiasm over the appointment, highlighting Babu's potential to drive growth and service excellence. Babu aims to enhance client relationships and operational efficiency in his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)