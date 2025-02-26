Mindteck Appoints Babu Ramanathan as SVP of Global Delivery
Mindteck (India) Ltd has welcomed Babu Ramanathan as the new Senior Vice President of Global Delivery. With 30 years in IT leadership and expertise in strategic advising, Babu is set to steer delivery strategies and bolster innovation at the global engineering and technology firm.
Babu's background, encompassing roles at Wipro, Tesco, and other giants, includes specialization in cost optimization, business consulting, and digitization technologies like AI and ML. Before joining Mindteck, he founded SimpliGrow IT Solutions and led its growth and innovation strategies.
Mindteck's CEO Anand Balakrishnan expressed enthusiasm over the appointment, highlighting Babu's potential to drive growth and service excellence. Babu aims to enhance client relationships and operational efficiency in his new role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
