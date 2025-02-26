Delhi Airport Operator Faces Financial Turbulence as Debt Soars
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is facing financial strain with eroding equity and mounting debt. With proposed tariff hikes awaiting approval, the airport operator hopes to offset its Rs 2,900 crore cumulative losses. Rising borrowing costs could further impact the company's financial health.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport, is navigating financial turbulence as its equity depletes and borrowing costs climb. With cumulative losses totaling Rs 2,900 crore, the organization's financial health is under scrutiny.
CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar remains optimistic, suggesting the proposed tariff hike could steer the company towards profitability. The proposal, applicable from April 2024 to March 2029, seeks to adjust User Development Fees for international flights and now awaits approval from the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA).
Facing a projected loss of more than Rs 1,500 crore this fiscal year, DIAL's debt exceeds Rs 15,000 crore. Despite regulatory challenges, APAO urges revisiting existing aeronautical tariffs to account for infrastructure developments at the airport, maintaining they remain competitively low even with adjustments.
