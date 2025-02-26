Delhi Airport Tariff Hike to Lift Domestic Airfares
A proposed tariff increase at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to raise domestic airfare by 1.5 to 2 per cent. The Delhi International Airport Ltd plans to vary fees based on passenger class and peak times. Consultations with AERA are ongoing, targeting implementation by April 2024.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi International Airport Ltd has announced a proposed tariff hike which will affect domestic airfares by increasing them by 1.5 to 2 per cent. The proposal, set to be implemented by April 2024, includes varied fees for different classes and peak hours.
The Yield Per Passenger (YPP) is projected to rise significantly, contributing to the increased fares. This comes amidst ongoing consultations with India's Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA).
The proposal includes a class-based User Development Fee (UDF) and varied peak pricing, aiming to maintain affordability while ensuring financial sustainability. Other airport infrastructure upgrades, such as ILS improvements, are also planned as part of the development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urgent Call for Enhanced Safety Measures for Women Passengers in Trains
Train Shunting Mishap in Cooch Behar: Passengers Injured
Siang Dialogue 2.0 Unites Global Thought Leaders to Address Geopolitical Challenges
Modi and Vance Join AI Dialogue in Paris: Stronger Ties Ahead
Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Xi Post-Inauguration