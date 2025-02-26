Delhi Airport Tariff Hike to Lift Domestic Airfares

The Delhi International Airport Ltd has announced a proposed tariff hike which will affect domestic airfares by increasing them by 1.5 to 2 per cent. The proposal, set to be implemented by April 2024, includes varied fees for different classes and peak hours.

The Yield Per Passenger (YPP) is projected to rise significantly, contributing to the increased fares. This comes amidst ongoing consultations with India's Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA).

The proposal includes a class-based User Development Fee (UDF) and varied peak pricing, aiming to maintain affordability while ensuring financial sustainability. Other airport infrastructure upgrades, such as ILS improvements, are also planned as part of the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)