Left Menu

Delhi Airport Tariff Hike to Lift Domestic Airfares

A proposed tariff increase at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to raise domestic airfare by 1.5 to 2 per cent. The Delhi International Airport Ltd plans to vary fees based on passenger class and peak times. Consultations with AERA are ongoing, targeting implementation by April 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:24 IST
Delhi Airport Tariff Hike to Lift Domestic Airfares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi International Airport Ltd has announced a proposed tariff hike which will affect domestic airfares by increasing them by 1.5 to 2 per cent. The proposal, set to be implemented by April 2024, includes varied fees for different classes and peak hours.

The Yield Per Passenger (YPP) is projected to rise significantly, contributing to the increased fares. This comes amidst ongoing consultations with India's Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA).

The proposal includes a class-based User Development Fee (UDF) and varied peak pricing, aiming to maintain affordability while ensuring financial sustainability. Other airport infrastructure upgrades, such as ILS improvements, are also planned as part of the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025