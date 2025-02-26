Piyush Goyal Launches Housing Keys in Mumbai, Vows Government Support for Urban Development

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, handed over keys to 15 self-redeveloped housing societies in North Mumbai on February 25, 2025. The Minister assured that the Central Government would fully support Maharashtra's endeavors in urban redevelopment and infrastructure development, according to a release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to providing sturdy homes to those residing in substandard housing, stressing that this move is vital for ensuring a stable environment for families and future generations. He noted significant infrastructure developments in North Mumbai, including the swift progress of a 1000-bed hospital near Magathane metro station and plans for another in West Kandivali, which aims to improve healthcare services in the region.

Highlighting major infrastructural projects, Goyal praised Chief Minister Fadnavis for leading efforts such as expanding the Coastal Road and planning new connectivity from the airport. These projects are expected to ease congestion and bolster Mumbai's connectivity. Goyal also commended the state government for tackling persistent issues, including road damage from monsoons with cement-concrete solutions and investing over Rs 26,000 crore in effective sewage treatment.

