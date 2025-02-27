Global Market Stirred by U.S. Tariffs and Corporate Earnings

Global markets experienced turbulence as U.S. stocks wavered amid fresh tariff threats on Wednesday, while positive developments in a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal contributed to European markets reaching new heights.

The focus remains on Nvidia's quarterly earnings, anticipated later today, which investors hope will clarify the demand scenario in the artificial intelligence sector. Meanwhile, President Trump's tax cut plans continue to advance, promising regulatory relief beneficial to corporate America, despite skepticism regarding AI infrastructure investments.

As markets react to the latest economic data, investors observe shifting U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices affected by geopolitical factors. The potential for a Ukraine-Russia peace deal and ongoing inflation concerns add complexity to the market dynamics.

