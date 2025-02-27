Trump & Musk's Drastic Downsizing: The Unprecedented Government Overhaul

The Trump administration, with Elon Musk at the helm of its downsizing efforts, has called for federal agencies to prepare for more extensive layoffs. The new directive seeks to cut a significant portion of the federal workforce, targeting veteran civil servants after an initial focus on probationary workers.

During a cabinet meeting, Trump endorsed Musk's ambitious goal to reduce the federal budget by $1 trillion. This endeavor could entail drastic reductions in government programs, with Musk's role in this initiative causing confusion within the agencies and among civil servants.

The administration also announced potential office closures and contract terminations, while Musk, despite not being a cabinet-level official, wields significant influence over federal workforce decisions. This has left federal employees uncertain about job security, amidst an environment already tense with potential foreign aid cuts and disrupted projects.

