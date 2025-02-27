Left Menu

Indian Markets Struggle Amid Foreign Sell-Off and Economic Concerns

Indian stock markets opened with marginal gains on Tuesday despite foreign investor pressures impacting sentiment. Experts attribute market pessimism to muted corporate earnings and economic slowdown. As February derivatives expiry progresses, investors eye market trends closely. Sectoral performance is mixed, with some stocks showing resilience even as others falter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:58 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Indian stock markets opened with slight gains, grappling with selling pressure from foreign investors that continues to dampen market sentiment. The Nifty 50 index began the session at 22,568.95, up by 21.40 points or 0.09%, while the BSE Sensex registered a rise of 104.48 points, starting at 74,706.60.

Market experts point to muted corporate earnings, an economic slowdown, and persistent foreign portfolio investor outflows as sources of prevailing market pessimism. With February derivatives expiry underway, investors are keenly observing market dynamics. Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, highlighted the cautious atmosphere, citing muted earnings and economic slowdown as contributing factors to market weakness.

Sectoral performances at the National Stock Exchange showed a mixed picture. While indices such as Nifty Auto, Media, Metal, and Realty started in the red, others managed positive openings. Among Nifty 50 stocks, a slight majority opened in the green. As global and domestic influences remain significant, investors are watchful of how markets perform through the expiry session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

