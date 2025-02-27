Left Menu

Steady Rise: All-India House Price Index Sees 3.1% Increase

The All-India House Price Index increased by 3.1% in Q3 of 2024-25, down from 4.3% in the previous quarter. The RBI data shows varied growth across major cities, with Kolkata seeing an 8.1% rise. Overall, all-India HPI rose 0.4% sequentially, with most cities showing an increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All-India House Price Index (HPI) saw a 3.1% increase in the third quarter of 2024-25, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This marks a decline from a 4.3% growth in the previous quarter and 3.8% growth in the same period last year.

The RBI's latest data, sourced from transaction-level records across 10 major cities, illustrates diverse annual HPI growth rates, ranging from Kolkata's 8.1% to Kanpur's modest 0.1%. Sequentially, the HPI climbed 0.4% in the current quarter.

Cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, and Kochi experienced a quarter-on-quarter increase in house prices, indicating varied but positive market activity across India's urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

