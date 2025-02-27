Tragic Collision in Gujarat: Family of Four Among Five Dead

A tragic accident in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has resulted in the death of five individuals, including a couple and their two young sons, when their SUV collided with a bus.

The collision occurred near Amirgadh town at about 4:30 PM. The involved bus was a part of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation and was en route to Sirohi in Rajasthan. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver of the SUV drove recklessly on the wrong side of the highway.

All five fatalities were occupants of the SUV, including the driver, Dilip Khokhria, aged 32, and his family members. Despite efforts by the bus driver to avert the incident, the collision was unavoidable.

