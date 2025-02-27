Left Menu

Court Orders Removal of Indore's BRTS Corridor Amid Traffic Concerns

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the removal of the Bus Rapid Transit System corridor in Indore. The court's decision came after a public interest litigation highlighted traffic congestion issues. The corridor, constructed in 2013, faces criticism for its feasibility and lack of parking space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:45 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the removal of Indore's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor, citing worsened traffic congestion. This decision comes after a public interest litigation argued that the corridor, developed in 2013, poses obstacles to the increasing number of vehicles on the road.

A division bench, featuring Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, emphasized that the structures of the BRTS corridor indeed create significant traffic disruptions. Ajinkya Dagaonkar, representing the petitioners K D Kodwani and N M Qureshi, highlighted these points during the hearing.

The court previously set up a committee to assess the corridor's feasibility, and the subsequent report reinforced its impracticality. Amid criticisms of inadequate parking and operational issues, the court's order aligns with earlier statements from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who advocated for removing the corridor to alleviate traffic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

