Tragic Collision on Kanpur-Sagar Highway Claims Four Devotees

Four devotees returning from Maha Kumbh were killed in a collision on Kanpur-Sagar highway. The accident involved a car and a truck, likely caused by the car driver falling asleep. The victims, identified as Naresh, Awadhesh, Bhura, and Pooja, hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahoba | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:13 IST
Tragic Collision on Kanpur-Sagar Highway Claims Four Devotees
In a tragic incident, four devotees returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Kanpur-Sagar highway. The crash, which took place early Friday morning, involved a car and a truck, leaving police and the community in shock.

The victims, identified as Naresh Nagar, Awadhesh Nagar, Bhura Gurjar, and Pooja Nagar, were all residents of Madhya Pradesh. According to Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal, initial investigations suggest that the car driver might have dozed off, causing the vehicle to drift into the path of the truck.

While three persons succumbed to their injuries at the scene, Pooja Nagar was pronounced dead at the district hospital. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations as further investigations continue to uncover more details surrounding this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

