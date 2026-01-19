Left Menu

Airtel expands 5G network to over 2,400 new locations in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:15 IST
Leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has expanded its 5G network to over 2,400 new locations in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the past year.

A Bharti Airtel release noted that this expansion across 87 districts in both states now provides high-speed network coverage to 3.60 crore customers in cities, rapidly developing towns, and remote villages.

Ritesh Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bharti Airtel for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Circle, said, ''Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are highly strategic markets for us. ''Over the past year, we have expanded our 5G network to over 2,400 new locations in both states, laying the foundation for growth and innovation.''

